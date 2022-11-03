Minneapolis Police investigating after woman found dead after possible hit-and-run
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was possibly hit by a car and died in a Minneapolis alley, according to police.
Police say the woman, who was known to sleep in the alley, was possibly hit by a car around 6:25 a.m. between Dupont Ave South and Emerson Ave south near West 25th Street.
Officers found the woman deceased with injuries that appear to have come from a car.
The homicide division has been called in to assist with the investigation.