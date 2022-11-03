Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis Police investigating after woman found dead after possible hit-and-run

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Lowry Hill East
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was possibly hit by a car and died in a Minneapolis alley, according to police. 

Police say the woman, who was known to sleep in the alley, was possibly hit by a car around 6:25 a.m. between Dupont Ave South and Emerson Ave south near West 25th Street.

Officers found the woman deceased with injuries that appear to have come from a car. 

The homicide division has been called in to assist with the investigation. 