Minneapolis Police investigating after woman found dead after possible hit-and-run

A woman was possibly hit by a car and died in a Minneapolis alley, according to police.

Police say the woman, who was known to sleep in the alley, was possibly hit by a car around 6:25 a.m. between Dupont Ave South and Emerson Ave south near West 25th Street.

Officers found the woman deceased with injuries that appear to have come from a car.

The homicide division has been called in to assist with the investigation.