Minneapolis police investigate shooting at Uptown diner

A shooting inside a restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown midday Thursday left two people injured.

According to Minneapolis Police, just after noon, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1300 Lagoon Ave., the listed address for the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis. At the scene, our cameras saw investigators going in and out of the restaurant.

At the scene, police found two adult men inside the building with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation indicates the two men were inside when another individual - or individuals - entered the building and fired a gun, striking them both.



FOX 9 reporter Karen Scullin spoke with We Push For Peace founder Tray Pollard, whose organization has its primary location above the restaurant, who described the situation as "extremely shocking."

"They were just sitting in there eating, and a guy ran in and shot them," Pollard said.

Police have not announced any arrests. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.