Minneapolis Police Department launches new tip line for non-emergencies

The Minneapolis Police Department is opening up a new non-emergency tip line for suspicious activity.

If a caller wants to report suspcious activity that does not need an immediate response, they can call (612)673-5335. People can also text 847411.

Those experiencing an emergency should still call 911.

According to Minneapolis police, the new tip line will allow for more call capacity and increased efficiency with directing tips to the correct investigators. The new tip line had no additional cost for MPD.

The new number launched as part of Operation Safety Net, the multi-jurisdictional law enforcement effort created for the Derek Chauvin trial.