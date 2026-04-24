Minneapolis police audit: Officers feared entering shooter's home after Moturi attack

The Brief An audit has raised concerns about how Minneapolis police handled the 2024 shooting of Davis Moturi by his neighbor. The audit found officers misunderstood their legal authority and delayed arresting the suspect for five days. Moturi says he has not received a direct apology from police, despite the chief’s public statement.



A Minneapolis city audit is raising new questions about how police responded when Davis Moturi was shot in the neck by his neighbor in 2024.

Audit findings raise concerns about police response

What we know:

The audit found Minneapolis police officers appeared to misunderstand whether they could legally enter the home of Moturi’s neighbor, John Sawchak, after the shooting. Some officers argued "the risk to officer safety was too great" to justify going inside for what they believed was a misdemeanor offense.

It took police five days to arrest Sawchak, who was later deemed mentally ill in court. The audit also noted that many of its recommendations are already being addressed by the department, and it specifically recognized the police for their situational awareness, empathy and professionalism with victims.

Moturi, who was shot in the neck, told FOX 9, "If they're too scared to do anything, how does how do they think I feel? How do they think I'm supposed to exist? Or what about the rest of the community, if they can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen. That's why we hired you to risk your life, to go in and put yourself in front of the citizens. What happened to serve and protect?"

The audit also pointed out that Police Chief Brian O’Hara initially appeared to blame Moturi in part for the shooting, using language the auditor described as harmful.

Moturi said, "I'm glad they highlighted the chief victim-blaming, and I know he claimed he received the wrong information. That begs the question, OK, well, where's the information coming from?"

Chief O’Hara’s response and department changes

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara addressed the audit’s findings, saying, "Escalating neighbor disputes can leave people feeling trapped in their own homes, living with ongoing fear and uncertainty. No matter the circumstance, those who reach out for help deserve the very best from the City of Minneapolis and our police department."

O’Hara later said in October 2024 that police failed Moturi and has since apologized publicly.

However, Moturi told FOX 9 he has not received a direct apology from the chief.

The audit has led to ongoing changes within the Minneapolis Police Department, with leadership expressing support for its recommendations and after-action review.

The audit’s findings have sparked a broader conversation about police protocols and how officers respond to dangerous situations in the community.