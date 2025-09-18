Victim in Minneapolis neighbor shooting demands accountability 1 year later

The Brief Davis Moturi was shot in the neck by his neighbor, John Sawchak, nearly a year ago. Davis wants accountability for his grievances. The City is doing an independent audit.



Nearly a year ago, Minneapolis resident David Moturi was shot in the neck by his neighbor while trimming his tree. Davis says he wants accountability for the grievances he’s experiencing.

Davis Moturi still struggling after getting shot

What they're saying:

"I look up, I see a gun in my face, next thing I know I’m on the ground fighting for my life," said Moturi.

Moturi is speaking about what happened to him nearly a year ago. He tells us he still struggles to this day.

After the shooting, it took Minneapolis police five days to arrest his neighbor, John Sawchak. Moturi hasn’t been back to work since.

"I never expected to feel this way, I guess. I just can’t do that right now, I’m just not ready," said Moturi.

Asking for accountability

The backstory:

At the time, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said they failed Moturi, and the shooting shouldn’t have happened. But Moturi says that isn’t enough.

"My life has just been altered in a way I never thought it would be. And I doubt if I’ll be the same person again," said Moturi. "Someone was trying to kill me for a long time, and I've done everything I could, reach out to everybody I could, anybody, and still nothing, and I still got blamed for it, and like it makes me so infuriated. I get so angry when I think about that."

Back in April, O’Hara joined our Amy Hockert on All Day. He was asked about the shooting and how Sawchak’s arrest was handled.

"First off, you know what happened to Mr. Moturi should not have happened," said O’Hara. "A lot of police officers and a whole lot of work that Minneapolis police officers did do to try and prevent this. What frustrated me at the time, you know, is the same kind of thing that frustrates me with a release like this. It is propaganda," O’Hara added.

What's next:

We reached out to The City of Minneapolis on where its audit stands. They tell FOX 9 they contracted with an independent law firm to help. And they anticipate a release in February of 2026.