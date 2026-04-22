Minneapolis auditor reviews controversial police cases at council hearing: Watch live

The Brief The Minneapolis city auditor is set to release reports on two controversial cases from 2024. The reports will focus on the shooting of Davis Moturi by his neighbor and the death of Allison Lussier. FOX 9 will carry the hearing at Minneapolis City Council live in the player above.



The Minneapolis City Auditor is set to present reports on its review into how police handled two controversial cases from 2024 to the Minneapolis City Council on Wednesday.

The shooting of Davis Moturi

The backstory:

Davis Moturi was shot by his neighbor John Sawchuk in October 2024 as he was cutting up a tree in his front yard with a chainsaw. The shooting came after Moturi had filed complaints against Sawchuk over the course of months for threatening behavior.

After the shooting, John Sawchuk was charged with attempted murder. Sawchuk has since twice been deemed incompetent to stand trial in the case.

After Sawchuk's arrest, Chief O'Hara admitted that the department had failed Moturi.

The death of Allison Lussier

Local perspective:

Allison Lussier was found dead in her North Loop apartment in February 2024. When police found her body, they say Lussier had been dead for some time.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner was unable to determine how Lussier died. A public report on her death notes Lussier died from a subdural hematoma – bleeding in her brain – and had fentanyl and methamphetamine in her system.

Lussier's family believes she died from domestic violence and thinks police didn't do enough to investigate the case. For months, they pushed the department to move forward with charges against her partner.

Chief Brian O'Hara defended the department's handling of the case, saying that it's very difficult to move forward with an investigation once a death has been marked "undetermined" by the medical examiner.

What's next:

The auditor's reports will be presented during a council hearing at 10 a.m.

FOX 9 will stream the full hearing once it begins. Chief O'Hara and Public Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette are also slated to speak after the hearing ends. FOX 9 will carry the press conference along with remarks from community members and family of Lussier, who are also scheduled to speak separately.