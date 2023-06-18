Minneapolis PD investigating leak of video showing deadly crash

Video circulating on social media Sunday showed the tragic moment five young women died in a car crash. Law enforcement officials are responding to criticism from the community about the footage being leaked.

"I am outraged and I am angry. And the families – they are stunned," wrote Jamal Osman, the city council member from Minneapolis’ 6th Ward in a statement Sunday night.

The council member said he has been supporting the families of the five young women, who were killed Friday night after Minneapolis police said their car was hit by an alleged impaired driver. The victims were 20-year-old Sahra Gesaade, 20-year-old Salma Abdikadir, 19-year-old Segal Hersey, 19-year-old Siham Adam, and 17-year-old Sabiriin Ali. They were all killed after a driver ran a red light and crashed into their car near Interstate 35W and Lake Street.

Osman said his office was made aware that "elements of Law Enforcement" released traffic camera footage of the moment the two cars collided.

"This, despite senior law enforcement members giving me direct assurances that this video would not be released until AFTER the families had the chance to view it.," Osman continued.

The council member said he would be asking the Minneapolis mayor, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Metro Transit Police to explain how the release of the video could happen.

O’Hara responded to Osman’s criticisms Sunday night. The chief said the leak of the video, which he identified as Metro Transit surveillance video, was "concerning."

"We do not know who shared the Metro Transit surveillance video to be posted online, but we will conduct an internal review along with Metro Transit PD to try to determine the source. I will also review and consider policy changes to limit how video of evidentiary value may be received from an outside agency by members of the MPD," O’Hara said.

The alleged impaired driver was arrested but has not been officially named because he has not been formally charged.

The chief also said a "city official," not member of the Minneapolis Police Department, shared the name of the person arrested in the fatal crash with the media, which he also called concerning.

Funeral services for the young women are planned for Monday. Leaders at Dar al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington said three of them were cousins, and all five victims grew up together and were best friends.

"These were our brightest individuals, our brightest young sisters, young women in our community," said Khalid Omar, director of the Dar al Farooq Islamic Center.

Omar said on Friday night, the young women were at Karmel Mall, shopping and getting Henna applied for a friend's wedding. They were on their way home when their car was hit. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

O’Hara said he was unaware of which senior law enforcement members would have assured Osman that family members would see the surveillance video before the public.

"The only family arrangements the MPD is aware of concerned the viewing of dashcam video from the (Minnesota State Patrol)—not Metro Transit surveillance video," the chief said.