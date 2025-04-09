MPD Chief O'Hara on violence decrease, defamation lawsuit and leadership changes

The Brief Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara addressed several issues during a live interview on All Day. The chief spoke about homeless encampments, a dip in violent crime and a local group suggesting a lack of communication among city officials. Chief O'Hara also addressed upcoming leadership changes and reiterated his support for all of his officers.



Chief Brian O'Hara from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) spoke live Wednesday on FOX 9's All Day on an array of topics in the city, including downward violent crime data, a judge dismissing a defamation lawsuit filed by an assistant MPD chief and changes coming to local law enforcement leadership.

Minneapolis decline in gun violence

By the numbers:

The Minneapolis Police Department sent out a public information release on April 4 that said the year so far showed a "significant and encouraging decline in both shooting and homicide victims" in 2025's first quarter.

Both Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief O'Hara touted the new numbers, pointing to the long stretch of time without any homicides in the city.

The news release said the city's last homicide was on Feb. 15, 2025.

Chief O'Hara believes this is the result of prosecutors prioritizing violent crime cases, his department's community policing work and the city's response to homeless encampments.

Alpha News defamation lawsuit

What they're saying:

A judge dismissed a civil defamation lawsuit brought forward by MPD Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell against Alpha News reporter Liz Collin for claims made about the Derek Chauvin trial in 2020.

Blackwell filed the lawsuit in October 2024 against Collin, who questioned the honesty of Blackwell’s expert witness testimony during the 2021 trial on the murder of George Floyd.

Chief O'Hara responded to the judge's ruling, adding that the most important thing for him is to be supportive of all his police officers.

"It is not about the veracity of [Blackwell's] testimony, it is very specifically about that, the speech that was made in that documentary, is clearly protected," Chief O'Hara said. "Which makes perfect sense to me, and just even reading through the judge's rationale, the judge makes it clear that a lot of the statements were ambiguous in nature."

Chief O'Hara continued speaking on "The Fall of Minneapolis" documentary, as well as the book, "They’re Lying: The Media, the Left, and the Death of George Floyd," that that lawsuit was based on, saying, "The implication that Derek Chauvin was somehow a scapegoat, that he did not know what he was doing was wrong […] implying that, is just ridiculous."

Minneapolis neighbor shooting data request

Dig deeper:

A man who was actively warning authorities about being threatened by his neighbor was shot in the neck while cutting a tree in his front yard.

The neighbor accused of shooting him, 54-year-old John Sawchak, was arrested days later amid political fallout.

Chief O'Hara was questioned on a claim made by Minneapolis for the Many, a group that supports progressive candidates in the city, which said a public data request shows there were no texts or emails between himself, Mayor Frey and Public Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette.

"It is propaganda, it is trying to use the police department to play politics and go after the mayor," said Chief O'Hara said. "And it is totally ridiculous, completely ridiculous, and false, to say that there was no communication."

The chief said he welcomes an independent review of the incident from the Minneapolis City Council.

New U of M police chief, U.S. attorney for Minnesota

Local perspective:

Minnesota will also soon have a new United States Attorney after the resignation of Andrew Luger.

Luger was appointed by President Obama and reappointed by President Biden in 2022, after which he led significant prosecutions, including gang violence and Feeding our Future fraud cases.

The new top federal prosecutor in the state will be appointed by President Trump.

"If Minneapolis succeeds, the region succeeds, the rest of the state succeeds. So I think whoever is appointed is going to want to continue to win, and if they want to do different things to address street crime in different ways, I'm all for it."

University of Minnesota Police Chief Matt Clark is also set to leave his post in May after serving in the role for almost a decade.

"We've seen a decrease in crime around the university campus," Chief O'Hara said. "We have a late-night safety plan that is in place every weekend, the university police participate in that with us, as well as, over a year now, they've expanded their jurisdiction, and they've responded to 911 and certain calls for service immediately surrounding the university, which is helpful for us. Regardless of who's in charge, our officers interact and support each other on a daily basis. I would expect successes around there to continue as well."

