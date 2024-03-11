Minneapolis PD arrest 5 teens for robberies

After another series of robberies on Monday, Minneapolis police say they arrested five teens.

Chief Brian O'Hara announced the arrests during an afternoon news conference.

The chief says Minneapolis officers, working with state and county law enforcement partners, spotted a stolen vehicle in a parking lot near 44th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue on Monday afternoon. Officers believe that the vehicle had been involved in robberies on Monday morning.

"We believe those juveniles had been involved in at least two, possibly three robberies earlier today," explained Chief O'Hara. "One where an elderly victim was pushed over and robbed. And another one where a female in her 50s was robbed on the south side of Minneapolis."

O'Hara says police are also working to determine if the teens were involved in robberies in Minneapolis on Sunday.

The circumstances of the recent robberies match other robbery sprees over the past month.