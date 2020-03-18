Minneapolis man dies after car goes off embankment, pinned by trees in Oak Grove, Minnesota

A 43-year-old Minneapolis man died Tuesday night after his car went off an embankment and crashed into some trees in Oak Grove, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:40 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Scion was driving eastbound on Viking Boulevard when he drifted onto the right shoulder and went up an embankment. The car went airborne and eventually came to a stop pinned by several trees.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. Responders extricated the driver from the car and attempted life-saving measures. They ordered a helicopter transport, but the driver was pronounced dead before he could be transported.

The driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.