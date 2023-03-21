Video: Minneapolis light rail train strikes car; 7 hurt, 1 in critical condition

One person is in critical condition and another suffered minor injuries when the car they were driving was hit by a light rail train in Minneapolis Monday night.

Metro Transit Police say the crash happened around 9 p.m. when the car traveling westbound on Portland Avenue was hit by both a southbound and northbound train traveling on South Fifth Street.

Video shows the car entering the intersection during a yellow light prior to the crash and then being hit by a train. That train then pushes the vehicle into a stopped train on the other side of the intersection.

Emergency responders needed to extradite the two people from the car and take them to the hospital. Five people on the train also received minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.