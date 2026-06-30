Minneapolis launches updated bikeway map showing newly charted routes

The Brief The City of Minneapolis has released an interactive bikeway map as part of its Transportation Action Plan. The newly updated map shows routes for the city's 89 miles of trails, 36 miles of curb-protected bikeways, 24 miles of bike boulevards and 140 miles of painted bike lanes. Minneapolis has previously been ranked among large U.S. cities for biking infrastructure.



Minneapolis is making it easier for cyclists to navigate the city with a new, annually updated bikeway map.

New Minneapolis bikeway map

What we know:

The city’s new map highlights all trails, protected bikeways, bike boulevards and bike lanes within Minneapolis.

City officials say the map will be updated every year at the end of each construction season.

People can access the map by clicking "View bicycling network map" on the City’s Bicycling homepage.

Minneapolis is making it easier for cyclists to navigate the city with a newly updated interactive bikeway map. (Supplied)

Dig deeper:

At the end of 2025, Minneapolis had constructed 89 miles of trails, 36 miles of curb-protected bikeways and paths, 24 miles of bicycle boulevards and 140 miles of painted bike lanes.

Minneapolis has previously been ranked among large U.S. cities for biking infrastructure.