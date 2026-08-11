Live results: Minnesota primary election 2026

The Brief Minnesota's primary election is today, Aug. 11. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. See live race results below for the governor’s race, US Senate seat and congressional districts across Minnesota. Watch live election coverage in the video player above.



Voters across Minnesota headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in Minnesota’s primary election.

On the ballot, there are statewide races for Minnesota governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and Minnesota Senate and House as well as local races for county and city officials. The primary election sets the stage for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Minnesota primary election voter guide: Find your polling place, see what's on your ballot

Timeline:

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

US Senate

Minnesota has an open U.S. Senate seat after Democrat Sen. Tina Smith opted not to run for another term. In the Democratic primary, Lt. Gov. Peggy Smith and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig are vying for the party's nomination. On the Republican side, former Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze, the GOP-endorsed candidate, is up against former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya and seven other candidates.

Minnesota governor

Minnesota has an open governor's race for the first time since 2018, after Gov. Tim Walz announced he would not seek a third term. The Republican primary for governor features seven candidates, with the leading names including Kendall Qualls (the party’s endorsed pick), Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

US Congressional District 1

Minnesota's First Congressional District includes nearly all of southern Minnesota, including all or part of Blue Earth, Brown, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Jackson, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmsted, Rice, Rock, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Watonwan and Winona counties.

CD-1 is currently represented by Republican Rep. Brad Finstad.

US Congressional District 2

Several Democratic candidates are vying for the DFL nomination in Minnesota's Second Congressional District, the seat left open by Rep. Angie Craig as she runs for U.S. Senate.

CD-2 covers the southern Twin Cities metro area and parts of southeastern Minnesota, including all of Dakota, Le Suer and Scott counties and parts of Rice and Washington counties.

US Congressional District 3

Minnesota's Third Congressional District covers the western and northern Twin Cities metro area, including parts of Hennepin and Anoka counties. CD-3 is currently represented by Democrat Rep. Kelly Morrison.

US Congressional District 4

Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District covers the western Twin Cities metro area, including parts of Ramsey and Washington counties. CD-4 is currently represented by Democrat Rep. Betty McCollum.

US Congressional District 5

Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District covers parts of Anoka, Hennepin and Ramsey counties, including Minneapolis. CD-5 is currently represented by Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar.

US Congressional District 6

Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District covers the western Twin Cities metro and central Minnesota, including parts of Anoka County and a few precincts in Hennepin and Ramsey counties. CD-6 is currently represented by Republican Rep. Tom Emmer.

US Congressional District 7

Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District covers western Minnesota including all of Big Stone, Chippewa, Clay, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Marshall, Meeker, Morrison, Murray, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Roseau, Sibley, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine counties and parts of Becker, Brown, Hubbard and Stearns counties.

CD-7 is currently represented by Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach.

US Congressional District 8

Minnesota's Eight Congressional District covers northern and northeastern Minnesota, including Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Koochiching, Lake, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Pine, St. Louis counties and parts of Becker, Hubbard and Washington counties.

CD-8 is currently represented by Republican Rep. Pete Stauber.

Minnesota Secretary of State

The Republican primary for Minnesota Secretary of State is gaining attention, with longtime politician Tate Jude running against business owner Wendy Phillips.

State Auditor

This race is the closest Republicans have come to winning a statewide race in the last 20 years. Air Force veteran and Braham Mayor Nate George is the GOP-endorsed candidate. He's running against Scott Jensen, the former state senator and family doctor who lost the 2022 governor's race to Walz.