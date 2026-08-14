St. Paul officer identified in shooting of man with replica gun near Regions Hospital
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has named the officer involved in a shooting on Monday that left a man injured.
Officer identified after St. Paul shooting
What we know:
St. Paul Police Department Officer Jacob Pederson, who has 12 years of law enforcement experience, fired his department-issued firearm during the Aug. 10 incident.
He has since been placed on critical incident leave.
Dig deeper:
According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation, officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 400 block of Temperance Street around 9 a.m. The victim told police the suspect, later identified as Tayshawn Brown-Roberts, had fled and was armed.
Officers later found Brown-Roberts near 12th Street and Regions Hospital, but when they tried to detain him, he ran before being confronted by other officers, the BCA says. During the encounter, Brown-Roberts pulled out what appeared to be a handgun from his handbag, leading Pederson to fire.
The BCA says its crime scene staff later recovered a Glock replica BB gun at the scene, along with video from squad car and body-worn cameras.
What's next:
The St. Paul Police Department says it has requested the BCA investigate the use-of-force incident.
The BCA will then present its findings to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office when the investigation is finished.
The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and previous FOX 9 reporting.