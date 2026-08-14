St. Paul officer identified in shooting of man with replica gun near Regions Hospital

The Brief The Minnesota BCA has identified St. Paul Police Department Officer Jacob Pederson as the officer who fired his weapon at another man on Aug. 10 in St. Paul. The man shot, identified as Tayshawn Brown-Roberts, was injured and taken to Regions Hospital. A Glock replica BB gun was recovered at the scene.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has named the officer involved in a shooting on Monday that left a man injured.

Officer identified after St. Paul shooting

What we know:

St. Paul Police Department Officer Jacob Pederson, who has 12 years of law enforcement experience, fired his department-issued firearm during the Aug. 10 incident.

He has since been placed on critical incident leave.

Dig deeper:

According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation, officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 400 block of Temperance Street around 9 a.m. The victim told police the suspect, later identified as Tayshawn Brown-Roberts, had fled and was armed.

Officers later found Brown-Roberts near 12th Street and Regions Hospital, but when they tried to detain him, he ran before being confronted by other officers, the BCA says. During the encounter, Brown-Roberts pulled out what appeared to be a handgun from his handbag, leading Pederson to fire.

The BCA says its crime scene staff later recovered a Glock replica BB gun at the scene, along with video from squad car and body-worn cameras.

What's next:

The St. Paul Police Department says it has requested the BCA investigate the use-of-force incident.

The BCA will then present its findings to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office when the investigation is finished.