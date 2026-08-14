Roseville burglary arrests: 2 suspects accused of almost 30 burglaries, vehicle break-ins

The Brief Roseville police announced two arrests connected to nearly 30 burglaries and/or thefts from vehicles in Roseville. Authorities say they intensified their investigation after it was found that people were home during at least two of the burglaries. Both are facing felony burglary charges.



Police arrested two men they believe to be responsible for a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts in Roseville and the surrounding metro area.

Roseville burglaries investigation

Timeline:

Roseville police say they first responded to the 2300 block of Auerbach Avenue North in Roseville on Wednesday, Aug. 6, on the report of a burglary that happened sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Investigators found the suspects rifled through two unlocked vehicles in the driveway, stole a garage door opener, and used it to enter the attached garage. From there, they entered the home and took wallets, car keys and a 2018 Toyota Highlander while the homeowners slept inside, according to a criminal complaint. Surveillance video from the area showed two men wearing headlamps and light-colored hooded sweatshirts breaking into cars nearby.

Minneapolis police later provided a photo of the stolen Highlander, showing the driver in a light-colored sweatshirt over a black tank top.

On Thursday, Aug. 7, around 9 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Matthew Million in Minneapolis while he was driving the stolen Highlander.

Million, who wore a black tank top, told investigators he is homeless, has schizophrenia, and had been awake for several days using methamphetamine. He then claimed he got the car keys from someone in an alley who said he could sleep in the Highlander to stay warm.

The complaint states that Million also referenced hearing voices and seeing demonic entities, so he was taken to Regions Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Just a few days later, on Monday, Aug. 10, at around 5 a.m., officers responded to 800 Sextant Avenue West in Roseville for another residential burglary.

A homeowner said his dog woke up him and his son, and they discovered their house had been burglarized while they slept. The suspects had reportedly entered through the garage after breaking into a Kia Forte, using a garage door opener found to then access the home.

The suspects took the Kia’s keys, a cell phone, $600 in cash and $5,000 worth of computer equipment. They also pried open a small safe in the basement, the complaint states.

Surveillance video from the area showed two people in dark clothing using flashlights to break into vehicles, and a dark SUV consistent with a stolen Ford Bronco, police outlined in court documents.

Later that morning, police tracked a stolen iPad to Minneapolis, where they found the stolen Kia Forte and Bronco Sport traveling together. The Bronco’s occupants switched to a black Subaru sedan and left the Bronco behind.

Officers recovered a headlamp and a Department of Corrections identification card for Laurence John Charette from the Bronco, along with a probation officer’s card.

The probation officer confirmed supervising Charette, and police later confirmed Charette was seen driving the Bronco.

Burglary suspects arrested

Local perspective:

Officers stopped the Kia Forte in Minneapolis, where Million was driving.

The criminal complaint states Million was "struck by a Hennepin County Sheriff vehicle" during the arrest and taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Police found the stolen Kia’s keys, a black face covering, work gloves, a black hooded sweatshirt, a window punch, a flashlight, and a cell phone believed to have been stolen from the Sextant Avenue burglary in Million’s backpack.

Officers also found a Chevrolet key from the same burglary. Officers tried to interview Million at the hospital, but investigators say he pretended to be asleep.

Police say Million’s build matches the people seen on video breaking into cars on Aug. 6 and Aug. 10.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, around 6:30 p.m., police arrested Charette alongside Million as they walked toward a stolen Subaru linked to other burglaries in Golden Valley and Minneapolis.

Charette had the Subaru’s ignition key and property belonging to a Roseville resident.

He admitted to police that the phone found in his backpack was his.

The complaint states Charette’s build also matches that of one of the men seen on video during the Roseville burglaries.

Dig deeper:

Million has four prior felony convictions, including two for receiving stolen vehicles, fleeing police, and armed robbery.

Charette has prior convictions for armed robbery and car theft, and was released from prison on June 18.

Police say both men face charges in connection with the burglaries and car thefts.