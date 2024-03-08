Minneapolis July 4th fireworks returning this year

article

Minneapolis' popular fireworks show will return this year, for the first time since 2019.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) will host its Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July event in downtown Minneapolis on July 4. Live music and food trucks will start at 6 p.m. along the Minneapolis riverfront, followed by the fireworks at 10 p.m.

"People love Fourth of July fireworks on the Downtown Minneapolis riverfront. We heard that from communities we serve, partners we work with, and our own staff, so we’re excited to bring back this beloved tradition," said Al Bangoura, MPRB Superintendent.

The last time the fireworks were held was in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MPRB hosted a smaller July 4th event in 2021 and 2022, and a laser light show in Boom Island Park in 2023.

This year, the Stone Arch Bridge will be closed during the festivities due to ongoing repairs to the structure.