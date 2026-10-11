Minneapolis homicide: Man found shot in apartment building stairwell on Broadway Street Northeast

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The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning. Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 200 block of Broadway Street Northeast around 5:40 a.m. Investigators say they believe an argument escalated to gunfire.



Minneapolis police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead after he was found in an apartment building stairwell.

Fatal shooting in Northeast Minneapolis

What we know:

Police say they responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Broadway Street Northeast around 5:40 a.m.

Responding officers then found a man lying in a stairwell of an apartment building suffering from "at least one apparent life-threatening gunshot wound," according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department. That man later died at the hospital.

Investigators say they believe an argument escalated to gunfire.

No arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

No information on a possible suspect or suspects has been shared.