Minneapolis PD to share early results of non-fatal shooting team

The Brief Minneapolis city officials said Monday there were 310 gunshot wound victims in 2025, and 255 survived their injuries. The new Firearm Assault Shoot Team (FAST) began work in March, and has investigated 62 non-fatal shooting victims so far in 2026. The majority of shooting victims in 2025 were Black men, and juveniles made up 17% of all victims.



The Minneapolis Police Department is sharing new data on a police team focused on responding to non-fatal shootings in the city.

FAST team launches to address non-fatal shootings

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department is set to share the early results of its Firearm Assault Shoot Team, or FAST, on Wednesday at a Public Health, Safety and Equity meeting.

Slides included in the agenda for that meeting show the presentation that will be presented on Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

The Firearm Assault Shoot Team, or FAST, was created in March 2026, and has been in operation for about 14 weeks. The team includes officers from Minneapolis, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Ramsey County, Metro Transit and Bloomington. They investigate all non-fatal shootings, and have responded to 46 incidents and 62 victims since launching.

The FAST team is designed to relieve the homicide unit’s workload, focus on thorough investigations and build community trust through better communication and victim support.

"Investigators are now responding to the scene as they would with a homicide, providing immediate and intensive investigative and victim/witness support," the report said.

By the numbers:

In 2026 so far, there have been 91 non-fatal shooting victims across 66 incidents. The breakdown by precinct shows some areas seeing fewer victims compared to last year, while others have seen increases.

Minneapolis's Third Precinct had 28 victims, which is 10 fewer than in 2025, while the Fifth Precinct had a 38% increase with 22 victims.

The FAST team’s work also includes mentoring new investigators and improving collaboration between agencies. The city says the 2025 clearance rate for non-fatal shootings was 41.2%, with 73 cases closed. The department expects to report future clearance rates for the FAST team as more cases are resolved.

FAST’s impact on community trust

Why you should care:

The creation of FAST aims to reduce violent crime by focusing on non-fatal shootings, which often involve repeat offenders and can escalate to more serious violence. The team’s efforts to support victims and witnesses are also intended to help build trust between police and the community.

The backstory:

Minneapolis has faced ongoing concerns about gun violence, with multiple-victim shootings making up a significant portion of incidents. In 2025, 32 shootings involved two or more victims, accounting for 107 of the year’s total victims. The FAST team’s multi-agency approach is new for the city, and leaders hope it will lead to better outcomes for victims and neighborhoods affected by gun violence.

What we don't know:

The report does not include the FAST team’s clearance rate for 2026, as those cases are still being resolved. It’s also unclear how the team’s work will affect long-term trends in gun violence.

In St. Paul, the launch of a similar unit has yielded some impressive results. The department was able to improve its clearance rate from 38% in 2023 to 71% in 2024. The department also saw a massive drop in the number of shooting victims, going from 193 in 2022 to just 73 in 2025.