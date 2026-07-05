Minnesota weather: Rain totals from July 4th storms

The Brief Rain and storms interrupted July 4th festivities for some on Saturday night. Most of the Twin Cities area saw less than an inch of rain, but the timing delayed firework displays across the metro. Heavier rainfall and even some hail was reported in northern Minnesota.



Independence Day fireworks were interrupted by rain and storms across Minnesota.

Minnesota rain totals for July 4th

By the numbers:

The Twin Cities saw less than an inch of rain, but the timing forced many firework shows to be delayed or postponed to Sunday night.

Rain totals for July 4, 2026, in the Twin Cities metro area. (FOX 9)

Northern Minnesota saw significantly more rain and even some hail, while a few funnel clouds were reported west of the Twin Cities.

Rain totals across Minnesota. (FOX 9)