Minnesota weather: Rain totals from July 4th storms
MINNESOTA (FOX 9) - Independence Day fireworks were interrupted by rain and storms across Minnesota.
Minnesota rain totals for July 4th
By the numbers:
The Twin Cities saw less than an inch of rain, but the timing forced many firework shows to be delayed or postponed to Sunday night.
Rain totals for July 4, 2026, in the Twin Cities metro area. (FOX 9)
Northern Minnesota saw significantly more rain and even some hail, while a few funnel clouds were reported west of the Twin Cities.
Rain totals across Minnesota. (FOX 9)
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.