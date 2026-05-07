St. Paul shootings drop 62% after specialized unit funded: Now statewide push begins

The Brief St. Paul and Ramsey County leaders want state funding to expand police units that investigate nonfatal shootings. The Minnesota House has proposed $1 million, but the Senate has not offered any funding yet. Advocates hope to secure more money next year by keeping the issue in front of lawmakers.



Leaders in St. Paul and Ramsey County are pushing for more state funding to help police solve nonfatal shootings, hoping to build on recent success in reducing violence.

Progress on state funding for police investigative units

What we know:

St. Paul and Ramsey County have seen a sharp drop in nonfatal shootings, which leaders credit to a special police unit funded by the state. In 2023, St. Paul closed 38% of nonfatal shooting cases, and in 2024, they closed 71%. The number of people shot and surviving in St. Paul dropped from 193 in 2022 to 73 in 2025.

Sheriff Bob Fletcher, Ramsey County sheriff, said, "Arresting people for the crimes they commit, and letting them know you know who they are, does result in them doing less crime in the future."

Police say the specialized unit, launched in 2024, investigates nonfatal shootings with the same intensity as murders. Assistant Chief Paul Ford, St. Paul Police, said, "If we did not get the money from the legislature in 2023, to help pay for this program, we would not be here today."

The Minnesota House has included $1 million for these investigative units in its budget proposal, but the Senate has not offered any funding so far.

Leaders and advocates are using this year to raise awareness among lawmakers, aiming for more funding in the future. The $1 million currently on the table is seen as a starting point, not a final solution.

The impact of specialized police units

What they're saying:

John Choi, Ramsey County Attorney, said, "The number is the number, just because that's all they've had, at least in the context of these bills that are moving forward. But I think a great victory for the state of Minnesota and for our people would be to get this funding started."

Advocates are focusing on keeping the issue in front of legislators, hoping to secure a bigger commitment next year.

The drop in nonfatal shootings and the higher rate of closing cases show the potential impact of these specialized units. Leaders believe expanding them statewide could bring similar results to other communities.

The conversation at the Capitol is ongoing, with supporters working to make sure lawmakers remember the issue when it comes time to set the next budget.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if the Senate will agree to any funding this year, or how much money might be available for these police units in the next legislative session.