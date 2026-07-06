U.S. hosting World Cup helping boost soccer's popularity in Minnesota

The Brief Soccer is growing in popularity in Minnesota with the United States being a World Cup host. Soccer-related business owners say sales have increased significantly, especially at Soccer Chili in downtown Hopkins. The number of referees in Minnesota is close to reaching its target, thanks to new initiatives and growing interest in the sport.



Minnesota, not just a hockey state. The popularity of soccer is noticeable now more than ever with local fans, store owners and referees all feeling the excitement and changes brought by the World Cup on American soil.

World Cup fever in Hopkins

What we know:

David Law has owned SoccerChili.com on Main Street in downtown Hopkins for about seven years, helping soccer lovers of all ages and levels find the right gear.

Law, who grew up in England and has cheered for the sport since his youth, said, "I'm lucky, I have two horses in this game, so if one's not doing so well, which they're not, then I have something to fall back on."

Law says having the World Cup in the United States has brought a new energy to the sport.

"Absolutely, compared to other World Cups, it's been phenomenal. Just being in the United States, people are coming in from all walks of life, different countries, so the difference has been astounding. The last World Cup in Qatar, you would probably not even know that it was going on. So this has been wonderful," said Law.

Fans in the store are excited to support teams from around the world and enjoy the growing soccer community in Minnesota.

Referee numbers on the rise and new rules in place

The backstory:

Jeff Filipek, president of the Minnesota Soccer Referee Committee, explained that referees are often called the "third team" on the field.

"We are the third team, and if my team doesn't show up, then you don't have a game," said Filipek.

After years of marketing, extra training and a shared love for the game, Minnesota is close to reaching its goal of 4,000 referees, which would mean the shortage is over.

"Our sweet spot is 4,000. So, if we can get to 4,000, we could consider ourselves not in shortage status anymore. So we are right there and we've had the last two years of some good trending growth as far as the referees," said Filipek.

New this season: This season, green badges for referees who are minors have made a difference. Now, if a player, coach or fan gets out of line during a match, punishments are doubled, including suspensions and fines.

"When I first came on, it seemed like we had one a week. I think last year we had four. And again, I'm unaware of any at this point yet this year," said Filipek.

The changes have led to fewer problems with parents and coaches, and more respect for referees.

"It's really helped for us to present the message of the third team. And we seem to be getting traction as far as less incidences with parents and coaches, more of a respect for you. You respect your opponent. Why can't you respect the referee? So I think that message is hitting home," said Filipek.

Soccer’s growing impact in Minnesota

Why you should care:

Soccer is gaining momentum in Minnesota, with more fans, better referee support and a stronger sense of community.

"I think people are loving the team doing well, the country doing well and just something that we can all get behind and support, no matter where you're from, any walk of life. And that's just huge," says Law. "I think the country really needs that right now and the world needs it. So we're happy to be a small part of that."

If you're interested in learning more about becoming a soccer referee in Minnesota, click here.