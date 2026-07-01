State Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-94 in Minneapolis

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The Brief A fatal crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis is under investigation. The westbound lanes were closed during a portion of the morning commute, impacting drivers. Further details about the crash or victim have not yet been released.



The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that shut down a busy stretch of westbound Interstate 94 in Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.

Fatal crash on I-94

The backstory:

According to the State Patrol, the fatal incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 at the I-35W/Highway 65 interchange in Minneapolis.

Authorities have not released any details about the nature of the crash or the person who died. The State Patrol said the victim's identity will be released after the next of kin has been notified.

The crash prompted a closure of westbound I-94 as investigators processed the scene, impacting drivers during the morning commute. The stretch of roadway has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.