Man's body recovered from Lake Ann in Chanhassen after going under Saturday night
CHANHASSEN, MINN. (FOX 9) - Authorities recovered a man's body from Lake Ann in Chanhassen after getting reports of a man going under the water and not resurfacing on Saturday night.
Body recovered from Lake Ann
What we know:
The Carver County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Lake Ann at about 7:20 p.m. after getting reports of a man going under the water and not resurfacing.
The Carver County Dive Team then recovered a man's body just before 10 p.m.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released any details on the deceased man's identity.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is expected to release information on the man's official cause of death.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Carver County Sheriff's Office.