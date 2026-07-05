Man's body recovered from Lake Ann in Chanhassen after going under Saturday night

The Brief The Carver County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was recovered from Lake Ann on Saturday night. Authorities responded to the lake at about 7:20 p.m. after getting reports of a man going under the water and not resurfacing. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is expected to release the man's identity and official cause of death.



Authorities recovered a man's body from Lake Ann in Chanhassen after getting reports of a man going under the water and not resurfacing on Saturday night.

Body recovered from Lake Ann

What we know:

The Carver County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Lake Ann at about 7:20 p.m. after getting reports of a man going under the water and not resurfacing.

The Carver County Dive Team then recovered a man's body just before 10 p.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any details on the deceased man's identity.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is expected to release information on the man's official cause of death.