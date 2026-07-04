Teen in critical condition after being pulled from Minnehaha Falls

The Brief Minneapolis Fire crews rescued a 16-year-old boy from the water at Minnehaha Falls on Saturday, July 4. The teen was found underwater and brought to shore, then taken to a hospital in critical condition. No further updates have been released about his condition.



A 16-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Minnehaha Falls after going missing while swimming with family.

Fire crews respond to missing swimmer at Minnehaha Falls

What we know:

Minneapolis Fire Department crews arrived at Minnehaha Falls around 5:20 p.m. after reports that a teenager had gone underwater and did not resurface. Firefighters put on swift-water rescue gear, set up rope safety lines and entered the water at the spot where the boy was last seen.

Crews quickly found the teen submerged in the water and brought him to shore. Firefighters started lifesaving efforts, including CPR, before the boy was taken to a local hospital. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, he was in critical condition.

Minneapolis Park Police say the area the teen was in is not authorized for swimming but had attracted swimmers due to hot weather.

What we don't know:

There are no updates on the teen’s current condition or further details about how the incident happened.