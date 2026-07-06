MN weather: Hot and muggy Monday, storms possible in NW Minnesota

The Brief It will be a hot and muggy Monday in Minnesota. A chance for severe weather will be in effect for northwestern Minnesota.



It will be a warm and muggy Monday for most, but a cold front could bring some severe storms for parts of northwestern Minnesota.

Monday forecast

What we know:

The Twin Cities will see a high of 88 on Monday, but it will feel even warmer with a dew point in the mid 60s.

There is a chance for severe weather in northwestern Minnesota with a level-two risk in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Severe weather risk for Monday, July 6, 2026.

Moving forward

What's next:

The storms will fall apart as they move across the state, so the risk is only in the north-west part of the state.

However, there will be more storm chances again on Tuesday across the state. We will see a high temp pushing towards 90 in the metro and tropical levels of humidity.