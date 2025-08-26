Minneapolis property owner ordered to clear encampment

The Brief A Minneapolis property owner has been ordered to clear an encampment that's being called a "public health nuisance" or the city will do it at the owner's expense. The city said it plans to sweep the encampment on Tuesday morning. The city has fined the property owner and is exploring legal action against him.



A Minneapolis property owner has been ordered to clear an encampment after the city declared it a "public health nuisance" and said it's exploring legal action against the property owner.

The encampment is set up on private property along East Lake Street with the permission of Hamoudi Sabri, the property owner. As many as 45 people have been living in tents and makeshift shelters in the empty lot near a school.

The City of Minneapolis told FOX 9 it plans to clear the encampment on Tuesday morning at Sabri's expense. However, Sabri says he's committed to helping the unhoused population in Minneapolis.

Sabri and others plans to speak to the media about the "city's failure to address homelessness and public health at encampments" at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

City exploring potential litigation

The backstory:

The Minneapolis Health Department posted a warning notice at the property giving Sabri until Monday, Aug. 25, to comply with city statutes by cleaning up the property and eliminating the public health nuisance. And if not, the city will come and do the removal at his expense and is exploring legal action against Sabri.

The city has issued citations and fines totaling $5,000 plus potential late fees against Sabri after inspectors found drug paraphernalia and human waste right next to a school.

"It just means that there's an overwhelming amount of filth in the area that is being generated by this particular site that is harmful to the community," explained Minneapolis Health Commissioner Damon Chaplin about the nuisance designation. "The uncleanliness, the refuge, the garbage, the needles – that's primarily for us what we are trying to abate."

The Health Department has said recent site inspections have turned up the following:

Presence of drug paraphernalia and hazardous sharps

Improperly stored or accumulated solid waste and refuse

Lack of water access or adequate sanitation facilities (sewage disposal)

Unstable and unsafe structures (e.g., tents, makeshift shelters)

Presence of junk and debris hazardous to health and safety

Evidence of open fires and uncontrolled combustibles

"There are a number of different issues. It is the structures; it's the remnants from folks living there. That is not a designated living quarter or space. And so, there are a different number of issues that are relative to that specific space. But really, it is the filth that is being generated from the people being there. The goal is to clean it and to keep it clean, as we would for any other property in the city," said Chaplin, who hopes the issue can be resolved without further confrontation after a previous effort to clear the site was met with resistance. "We have been out there multiple times with multiple agencies, working with folks to help them get into whatever housing situation that they need, or whatever treatment that they may need, or whatever counseling they may need."

What's next:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called a special meeting with the city council for Wednesday, Aug. 27, to discuss potential litigation against Sabri.

Property owner remains defiant

What they're saying:

Sabri was defiant when asked about the fines, and potentially cleaning up the property in the coming days.

He told FOX 9 recently he is committed to helping the homeless and "fixing the problem" that is impacting a "lot of people" with mental health and addiction issues, while also cleaning up the Minneapolis neighborhoods where he owns properties.

Sabri does not believe public government and agencies are doing a good enough job with solutions, preferring his strategy of giving the unhoused a place to stay in the community.

"There are schools all over, and there are homeless all over and there are crimes all over. And nothing is being done about it," Sabri told FOX 9 in a phone call about what he believes is a lack of action and urgency in dealing with societal issues in Minneapolis.