Minneapolis council members won't see a pay raise in 2024

article

After an analysis found Minneapolis city council members are overpaid compared to their peers in similar-sized cities, the council voted Thursday to skip taking a pay raise for the next two years.

The recent analysis by Minneapolis staff, performed at the request of the council itself, found that members are paid 135 percent of the median pay for similar cities in the United States. Minneapolis council members make just short of $110,000 per year.

That salary puts them just behind Seattle council members, who collect $137,432 per year, and just ahead of the Denver city council – where council members simultaneously serve the city and county.

The analysis put the median pay for similar-sized cities at $81.330. It also shows Minneapolis council members made more than that median back in 2014 when members earned a salary of $82,362. Since then, the council members' pay has ballooned by 25 percent.

Across the river, St. Paul council members only make $73,091 per year.

Thursday morning, council members approved a resolution to block a pay raise for Minneapolis council members for the next two-year term. The resolution still needs to go through a vote at the next full council meeting but its approval appears all but guaranteed, passing 12-0 on Thursday.