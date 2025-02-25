Minneapolis considers locations for traffic safety camera pilot program

The Brief Minneapolis is moving ahead with a traffic safety camera pilot program. The city is considering 51 candidate locations to launch the pilot. Five camera locations could begin operating as early as August 2025.



A traffic safety camera program is just one of the strategies in the City of Minneapolis Vision Zero Action Plan to prevent serious traffic crashes.

Planning for slower, safer streets

The backstory:

City of Minneapolis leaders say speeding is the leading cause of severe crashes in Minneapolis.

After years of data collection and community engagement, the Vision Zero Minneapolis team is planning to launch a traffic safety camera pilot.

In 2024, state lawmakers approved a pilot program in Minneapolis and Mendota Heights.

Planning is underway, and the pilot program could begin this summer.

Potential camera locations:

The city said there are currently 51 candidate locations that are being considered to launch the pilot.

The potential locations are spread throughout the city. Minneapolis leaders said locations have been prioritized based on recent injury crash locations.

The pilot program will begin with five camera locations enforcing speed limits.

Community engagement

What they're saying:

Community members were invited to an open house at Minneapolis Central Library on Tuesday to weigh in on the proposed pilot program and to help with the location selection process.

People had suggestions on problem areas to consider, asked questions about measuring success, and provided feedback and concerns over how the city has gone about this process so far.

What's next:

The City of Minneapolis said the pilot could begin as soon as Aug. 1, and will run for four years. The program may expand to up to 42 camera locations, plus include red light enforcement in the future. The next community engagement opportunity will be online on Feb. 27.

Why you should care:

For those who are caught by a traffic safety camera for a violation, the first offense will be a warning, then after the warning, a fine of $40 could be issued.

Cameras will capture the back license plate and will only be used for traffic enforcement.

Learn more about the Traffic Safety Camera pilot and potential camera locations here.