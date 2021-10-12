Minneapolis community members debate ballot question to replace MPD

Minneapolis community members are gathering Tuesday to debate Ballot Question 2 to replace the city's police department.

In an effort to raise awareness and answer questions, community leaders partnered with the Minneapolis Branch of the NAACP and the League of Women Voters to hold a debate between the Yes and No sides of the question at North High School.

JaNae Bates from Yes 4 Minneapolis will be representing the Yes side and Rev. Jerry McAfee of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church and 21 Days of Peace will represent the No side.

