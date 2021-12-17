Minneapolis coach promoting well being in new Phys Ed curriculum

A local youth sports leader is making gym class about more than just umping rope and push-ups. After the pandemic, Coach Tim Williams reimagined how he could deliver a sports curriculum to impact his community in a positive way.

He’s been coaching in the community for nearly 20 years. This year, he is a physical education teacher in two Minneapolis schools. His curriculum is about more than just exercise; it promotes social, emotional and mental health. More information can be found at twillsports.com.