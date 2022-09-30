Minneapolis clears homeless encampment by the Greenway

Minneapolis police and city workers cleared a homeless encampment in the area of East 28th Street and Bloomington Avenue.

The city issued a statement saying the decision to clear the encampment was made in collaboration with the property owner, and that city's Homeless Response Team had reached out to the encampment residents to warn them about the impending closure and connect them to city services.

A FOX 9 photojournalist observed a city-operated front-end loader clearing tents and debris while more than a dozen officers stood guard.

Police had cordoned several blocks, and people watched from an overpass on the Greenway. From where the photojournalist was standing by the south side of the operation, the scene seemed peaceful with no visible confrontations.

The city's full statement is below:

"Today, City crews closed an encampment on private property at 28th & Bloomington in collaboration with the property owner. The City aims to proactively respond to the needs of unsheltered individuals in the City of Minneapolis. In collaboration with partner organizations, street outreach teams, harm reduction workers and Hennepin County staff, our work connects unsheltered residents to services. Encampments are illegal and create tremendous health and safety risks to the unsheltered residents and the surrounding community.

"Through a collaborative cross-departmental and multi-agency effort, we address unsanctioned encampments as well as individual tents. This is informed by best practices, a humancentric focused and driven by data. Closing an unsanctioned encampment is not the City’s first course of action. Encampment closure will occur when conditions become dangerous or encampment residents refuse to engage in the services that will change their circumstances. Notice of trespass and Notice to vacate the premises has posted by the property owner well in advance of disbursement. In addition, the Homeless Response Team provides information to those living at an encampment and connections to services are made before the closure occurs."