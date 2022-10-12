Minneapolis councilman's wife under scrutiny for potential connections to Feeding Our Future case

article

A Minneapolis city councilmember is dodging questions about his wife's possible connection to the Feeding Our Future fraud case.

Public documents show that Jamal Osman’s wife, Ilo Amba, founded a non-profit that professed to feed needy children through a federal assistance program.

Her company, Urban Advantage Services, was one of more than 200 sites sponsored by Partners in Nutrition, an organization that has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing but is named in court documents as funneling millions of dollars to fraudulent site operators and vendors.

Amba does not face any criminal charges at this time and Osman has not responded to FOX 9’s request for comment.