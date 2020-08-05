Minneapolis Charter Commission delays vote on removing police department, keeping it off November ballot

An amendment to change the Minneapolis city charter to remove the police department will not appear on the November ballot after the charter commission has voted to delay its decision on the matter.

Commissioners decided Wednesday afternoon to take another 90-days to consider a proposal from the city council to alter the charter.

Under the proposal, language requiring the city council to fund a police department would be removed, along with the entire structure of the department, and be replaced with a separate department for community safety.

By voting to delay the decision on the amendment, the commission also prevents action by the Minneapolis City Council which would have allowed them to bypass the commission and put the amendment on the ballot anyway.

Because of the vote, no action on the amendment can be done for 90 days, which takes the amendment process pass the November general election.

In the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, a group of councilmembers have rallied together, calling for the police department to be defunded.

Right now, the charter requires the city council to main funding for the police department based on population size. The council's proposal would not only remove that requirement along with the department, but it would also change the oversight of the new department.

Under the proposal, the council would be tasked with appointing the head of the community safety department. Currently, the mayor's office is given full purview over the police department including hiring a police chief.

The changes to the charter would need to be approved by voters. Councilmembers had hoped to have the measure included on the November ballot.

However, charter commissioners voiced concerns on Wednesday that the process was moving too quick and any major changes, like the ones proposed by the city council, should be reviewed.

If the commission ultimately rejects the amendment, the city council does have the power to override the commission and get the measure on the ballot. But, we're told the council cannot act until the commission makes a decision.

Last week, the charter commission also rejected a separate proposal submitted by a commissioner that would have simply removed the language requiring the city council to fund the department.