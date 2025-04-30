For a young barber, pursuing passion is a cut above

The Brief Elijah Myers, 20, has been working at Stilo Cuts in the North Loop for the last couple of years. He says when he opens his own barbershop in a few weeks, he will become the youngest barbershop owner in the state.



Shear excitement

The backstory:

Going to the barbershop can be as much about the talking as it is about the trimming. But most of the buzz around Stilo Cuts in the North Loop these days is about one of their own making a major move.

"It's been nothing but a blessing. Can't believe I'm here, honestly," said barber Elijah Myers.

Myers fell in love with cutting hair after he suffered a basketball injury as a sophomore at Champlin Park High School and his older brother Caleb, who is also a barber, gave him his first set of clippers.

He says by his senior year, he got good at it and decided to go to barber school and high school at the same time to pursue becoming a barber as a career.

"It almost felt like basketball, how every game is different, you know, every haircut's different. So you got good days, you got bad days, you got clients good days, you got clients bad days," said Myers.

Myers says when he graduated from barber school just after he turned 18, he was the youngest barber student in the state of Minnesota.

He believes when he opens his own barbershop in a few weeks with his brother, the House Of Barbers in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood, he'll be the youngest barbershop owner, at 20 years old, in the state as well.

"I wanted to give people the opportunity that I was given, and I think it's cool being so young at this age and being able to do what I love to do on my own terms," said Myers.

‘I hope it’s busy'

What they're saying:

Myers knows giving people a new do in a new location will be a bit of a challenge, but he believes following his own path in the profession he loves is nothing to split hairs about.

"I hope it's a spot that stays there for a while and kind of is one of those spots that you go to the neighborhood and you know we're there, always there, and I think it'll be good," said Myers.

Myers is planning a soft opening for his House Of Barbers in May with a grand opening to follow later in June.

