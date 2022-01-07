Minneapolis AMBER Alert: 1-year-old child anonymously returned

An AMBER Alert was issued Friday for a stolen car in Minneapolis with a one-year-old child inside. At about 6:40 p.m., the car was found, unoccupied, in the parking lot of the CAPI building on East Lake Street and 37th Avenue S. Just after 7 p.m., Brooklyn Park police confirmed with Minneapolis police that 1-year-old RayRay Powell has been found and is safe with his mother.

The Minnesota BCA canceled the AMBER Alert at 7:42 p.m.

Child found after 911 hang-up, anonymous return

According to Brooklyn Park Police, at 6:31 p.m. officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call in the 6500 block of 84th Court N. Officers arrived and found the one-year-old child had been anonymously returned to his mother, uninjured.

Running car stolen with child inside

The Minneapolis Police Department was looking for a 2008 white Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plate HTH 234, stolen Friday, Jan. 7th at approximately 3:30 p.m. from the area of East Lake Street and 12th Avenue S. One-year-old RayRay was in the vehicle when it was stolen.

Minneapolis police at East Lake Street and 37th Avenue where a Buick Enclave SUV in an AMBER Alert was found. Moments, later police confirmed the 1-year-old boy was found safe. (FOX 9)

Preliminary information indicates the mother momentarily left her running vehicle with the child inside. FOX 9 was told the child’s mother ran into a cell phone repair store quickly to drop her phone off and that’s when the car was taken.

Search for suspect

An adult black male wearing a black sweater took the vehicle and left the area going eastbound on Lake Street. No other information was available Friday evening. Minneapolis police will continue to investigate and work to identify the suspect.

Temperatures in Minneapolis were in the single digits Friday, adding to the urgency.