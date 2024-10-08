How much do you need to earn to be considered middle class in MN?

article

The Brief An analysis looked at the income required to be considered middle class in each state, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. For Minnesota, households earning between $56,208 and $168,626 fall into the middle-class range.



A new survey is looking at how much a household has to earn to be considered middle class in Minnesota.

Background

In its analysis, GOBankingRate looked at what "middle class" means in each of the 50 states.

The website aligned its "middle class" definition with the Pew Research Center at two-thirds to twice the median income.

The results

In Minnesota, GOBankingRate found the median income is $84,313.

That means, under their definition, you would need to earn between $56,208 and $168,626 to be considered middle class in Minnesota.

Context

GOBankingRates is a personal finance website that appears to market a wide array of financial products.

Companies often post surveys and articles as a form of marketing, to give their enterprise more legitimacy and position the company as an expert in a field. For the most part, it's a good idea to take most "surveys" and "studies" from most companies with a grain of salt.

In this instance, GOBankingRate uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, which is reliable data. But there is an issue.

Digging deeper

The survey used data from 2022. The U.S. Census Bureau actually has newer data on its site for 2023.

According to that data, Minnesota's household median income is slightly higher at $85,086. This obviously doesn't change much in terms of the range. Using the 2023 numbers, Minnesota's middle-class range under the Pew definition would be between $56,724 and $170,172.

Looking at the Census Bureau data, we can also see how much the middle class has changed over the past decade.

Minnesota middle class

2013

Household median income: $60,702

Middle-class range: Between $40,468 and $121,404

2018

Median income: $70,313

Middle-class range: Between $46,875 and $140,626

2023