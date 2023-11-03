Michael Brasel shooting: Teen agrees to plea deal for role in killing

A teen has made a plea deal for his role in the killing of Michael Brasel outside his St. Paul home after he tried to stop the two from stealing from his vehicle.

Ta Mla, 18, plead guilty Thursday to second-degree unintentional murder in relation to the killing of Brasel on May 6, 2023.

The plea agreement will see Mla receive a 15-year sentence. With time served, Mla is expected to serve just shy of 10 years in prison, and the rest on supervised released.

Mla will remain in jail until his Dec. 14 sentencing.

Kle Swee, Mla’s accomplice, was sentenced in early October for his role in the shooting. Swee was 17 at the time of the crime, but was sentenced in adult court on Oct. 4 to 25 years.

According to charges, on May 6, both Mla and Swee were out to "car shop" - a reference to stealing items from cars - when Brasel came out and attempted to stop them. Swee then shot Brasel multiple times, killing him.

Mla allegedly was the driver who sped away after the shooting took place. Mla also supposedly supplied the gun that was used to kill Brasel.