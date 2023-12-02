Metro Transit will start giving citations to unpaid riders

article

Starting Monday, Metro Transit will be asking for proof of fare payment and serving citations to riders who haven’t paid.

Community Service Officers — members of the Metro Transit Police Department who are working towards becoming police officers — will board a train or bus and ask each rider for proof of payment. Proof of payment includes app tickets, Go-To card and paper transfers.

If a rider has not paid, they will be given an administrative citation. The first citation will cost a rider $35. Citations must be paid within 90 days, according to Metro Transit.

The second violation will cost riders $55, the third violation is $75 and riders will be prohibited from accessing transit services for 60 days. Four or more violations will cost riders $100 and riders will be prohibited from accessing transit services for 120 days.

Administrative citations carry lesser fines than the original misdemeanor citation non-paying riders used to get. Also, administrative citations don’t show up on criminal backgrounds and can be appealed.

Metro Transit has many programs to enroll in, including its Transit Assistance Program which makes transit more affordable for low-income residents.