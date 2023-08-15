Metro Transit: Crime down at Lake Street-Midtown station after security changes

Metro Transit officials have been taking steps to make their stations safer and cleaner, starting with Lake Street-Midtown.

e Lake Street corridor has historically been problematic for transit officials, and it's prevented riders from wanting to utilize the station. The Metro Transit Police Department is down 65 officers and actively recruiting officers, but amid concerns about crime and loitering, it brought in supplemental security staff to patrol the station 24/7.

"They're making sure that the customers are utilizing the system the way it was designed to be used, and that's to transport you from Point A to Point B. If you're loitering, it's unacceptable. You'll be moved along," said Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III.

In February, two men assaulted a transgender woman at the station.

Since the end of May, security staff members have been in place 24/7, and Morales said having that visible presence has already made an impact this year.

"Quarter 2 versus Quarter 1: We're down 58 percent in crime and down 75 percent calls for service," he said.

Alicia D. Crudup, the executive director of the Corcoran Neighborhood Organization, said riders who are under the influence on the train and loitering concerns have kept community members away in recent years. That also has kept them from supporting Lake Street businesses.

"Our goal for this station is really simple: We hope that this place feels physically safe for everyone," Crudup said. "What I've heard daily was, ‘don't want to catch the train there.’ ‘It's not safe.’ ‘Too many people hanging out.’"

Transit officials are also touting the improvements they’ve made inside the station, from fixing the escalator and elevator to putting up wallpaper to deter graffiti. Crudup feels things are headed in the right direction.

"You see it clean. You see it looking nice. You're less likely to destroy it," Crudup said.

Morales said transit officials plan to use the Midtown station as a model in hopes of decreasing loitering and making riders feeling safe again across the system.

"We're going to roll that out not only to this station, but we're rolling it out to Franklin (Avenue) station and the five other stations, as well," he said.