Metro Transit light rail up and running after 'critical communications error’

Metro Transit officials said all light rail services are now up and running after they were temporarily suspended Saturday afternoon due to a "critical communications error."

Metro Transit officials said all light rail services were suspended around 1 p.m. due to a "critical communications error." Technicians are working to figure out what caused the issue, but light rail services were fully restored around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

"All light rail service has been suspended this afternoon until further notice due to a critical communications error," Metro Transit officials initially tweeted about the issue. "Technicians are working to diagnose the issue and restore service. Thank you for your patience."

Metro Transit officials told FOX 9 the efforts to determine the cause of the error are still ongoing.

Portions of the light rail along the Green Line corridor between downtown St. Paul and the University of Minnesota are still down for scheduled maintenance. The section should be up and running early Monday morning.