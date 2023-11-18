Metro Transit light rail derails in downtown Minneapolis

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A Metro Transit light rail derails after hitting concrete object. From: FOX 9

Buses are replacing the Green Line and Blue Line trains in downtown Minneapolis after one of them derailed on Saturday night.

According to Metro Transit, around 8:30 p.m. a Green Line train was moving westbound between Nicollet Mall and the Warehouse District/Hennepin stations when it came off the tracks.

A preliminary investigation suggests the train hit a concrete object in the area of the tracks, which caused it to derail, Metro Transit says. Three passengers reported minor injuries, none were transported to the hospital.

For the latest service updates, passengers can check Metro Transit's website.