Metro Transit changes bus schedules for Minneapolis schools later dismissals

Metro Transit is making some service changes it says will better align with the new ending times for Minneapolis Public Schools.

Starting April 11, schools will let out 45 minutes later to help make up for the instructional time that was lost during the weekslong educators strike in March. To account for the new end times at Minneapolis' high schools, Metro Transit announced it would adjust service times on some routes.

The transit agency says it's also doing this to maintain its current overall service "as best as possible given our resources."

The new schedules will be implemented on April 11 for routes 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 14, 18, 21, 22, 23, 32 and 46. The new schedules will be live online starting Saturday, April 9.

Meanwhile, direct service from some high schools will be suspended. They are:

Route 5 northbound service from North High School.

Route 10 southbound service from Edison High School.

Route 32 eastbound service from Edison High School.

Route 32E (via Broadway and Plymouth avenues) westbound service from Edison High School

Route 46 eastbound and westbound service from Washburn High School

The cancellation of these routes means there will be no direct service from North High School or Washburn High School for the rest of the school year, North High School said in a Facebook post. As a result, students at the two schools will have to walk to the nearest bus. However, students at Henry, Edison and Southwest will continue to have some direct service routes.

Metro Transit says the changes are to "assist Minneapolis Public Schools with student transportation," noting buses will likely be full immediately after school dismissal, so those who rely on Metro Transit should "consider walking, biking, carpooling or taking a later trip if possible."