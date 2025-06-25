Remembering the Hortmans: How to watch their funeral service

The Brief A funeral for Rep. Melissa Hortman and Mark Hortman will be held Saturday morning, after the couple and their golden retriever Gilbert lie in state at the Capitol Friday. FOX 9 will broadcast and provide a live stream of the entire funeral service starting at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday. FOX 9 will also provide a stream of the Hortmans lying in state at the Capitol from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday.



Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, will be remembered at a funeral service on Saturday.

Dig deeper:

Rep. Hortman will be the first woman, and one of fewer than 20 Minnesotans, to lie in state at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, according to the governor's office. The public can pay their respects in the Capitol rotunda from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday's funeral service is private, scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

How you can remember the Hortmans

What you can do:

The Hortmans' children have shared seven ways people can honor their parents:

Plant a tree.

Visit a local park and make use of their amenities, especially a bike trail.

Pet a dog. A golden retriever is ideal, but any will do.

Tell your loved ones a cheesy dad joke and laugh about it.

Bake something — bread for Mark or a cake for Melissa, and share it with someone.

Try a new hobby and enjoy learning something.

Stand up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace.

The backstory:

The Hortmans were fatally shot in a targeted shooting on the morning of June 14 at their Brooklyn Park home. Their dog, Gilbert, was gravely injured in the shooting and was ultimately euthanized.

The alleged gunman also shot and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their Champlin home. Federal and state charges have been filed in connection with the shootings.