Rep. Melissa Hortman, Mark Hortman and dog Gilbert lie in state at Capitol

Hundreds of people lined up at the Minnesota State Capitol on Friday to pay their respects to Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark and their dog, Gilbert.

The Hortmans are lying in state at the Capitol from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, ahead of their Saturday funeral service. Melissa and Mark Hortman were fatally shot at their Brooklyn Park home earlier this month in a politically-motivated attack. Gilbert was also wounded, and did not survive his injuries.

Rep. Hortman is the first woman, and one of fewer than 20 Minnesotans, to lie in state at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, according to the governor's office.

First attendees appeared at 6 a.m.

The Hortmans' two children, Sophie and Colin, came outside to the Capitol grounds just before the public service started to greet two men who had arrived at 6 a.m. They were the first of the general public to be on-site.

Gov. Tim Walz, Gwen Walz pay respects

Gov. Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, were among the first political dignitaries to go through the line. They walked in together holding hands and paused briefly before making their way through the rotunda.

Dogs honoring Gilbert

There is also a Dog Honor guard on hand on Friday, with 12 golden retriever service dogs rotating to make sure Gilbert has two dogs standing guard throughout the day.

How you can remember the Hortmans

The Hortmans' children have shared seven ways people can honor their parents:

Plant a tree.

Visit a local park and make use of their amenities, especially a bike trail.

Pet a dog. A golden retriever is ideal, but any will do.

Tell your loved ones a cheesy dad joke and laugh about it.

Bake something — bread for Mark or a cake for Melissa, and share it with someone.

Try a new hobby and enjoy learning something.

Stand up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace.

The Hortmans were fatally shot in a targeted shooting on the morning of June 14 at their Brooklyn Park home. Their dog, Gilbert, was gravely injured in the shooting and was ultimately euthanized.

The alleged gunman also shot and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their Champlin home. Federal and state charges have been filed in connection with the shootings.