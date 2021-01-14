MDH: Health providers can give COVID-19 vaccine to those 65 and older, if doses available

article

The Minnesota Department of Health is advising health care providers if they have any remaining COVID-19 vaccine doses available after vaccinating health care workers, they can provide them to Minnesotans aged 65 years and older.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm stressed Thursday this isn't the opening of the flood gates for the next phase in the state's vaccine rollout. This guidance only impacts a limited amount of providers that may have leftover doses.

"We’re talking about small numbers of doses that some providers and some local public health agencies have told us, they would be able to use to vaccinate priority populations because they are through with their version of 1A," said Malcolm. "Those are small numbers and it's really to give the providers flexibility to use what extra they may have right now rather than waiting for permission from us to expand."

Malcolm says the state is "not ready" for Minnesotans in broader groups to start calling their health care providers to get the vaccine. Plans to increase the capacity to administer the vaccine are still being prepared and more information will be provided in the coming days.

State leaders are also calling on the federal government to release more vaccine. Last week, Governor Tim Walz joined a coalition of governors asking for more vaccine to be distributed.