Mayville State honors Matthew Donovan in first home game since injury
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Mayville State football team's return home on Oct. 10 became a visible show of support for Matt Donovan.
Support for Matt Donovan filled the home field
What we know:
The Mayville State football team returned to its home field for the first time since Donovan suffered a severe head injury and was airlifted to Fargo for surgery. The game carried extra meaning as the team and community rallied around him.
Local perspective:
Ahead of the game, the community showed its support with custom T-shirts and towels for Donovan. The team also carried his jersey ahead of the coin toss.
Donovan's recovery update
Timeline:
Donovan's family shared a medical update as the team returned home on Oct. 10. According to his family, he continues to make responsive progress. Donovan is preparing to move out of the ICU, according to his family.
The Source: Mayville State had its first home football game Saturday since Matthew Donovan's injury, and previous FOX reporting.