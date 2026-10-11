Mayville State honors Matthew Donovan in first home game since injury

The Brief On Oct. 10, Mayville State played its first home game since quarterback Matt Donovan suffered a severe head injury and was airlifted to Fargo for surgery. Donovan's family said he continues to make responsive progress and is preparing to move out of the ICU. The community showed support with custom T-shirts and towels, and the team carried Donovan's jersey ahead of the coin toss.



The Mayville State football team's return home on Oct. 10 became a visible show of support for Matt Donovan.

Support for Matt Donovan filled the home field

What we know:

The Mayville State football team returned to its home field for the first time since Donovan suffered a severe head injury and was airlifted to Fargo for surgery. The game carried extra meaning as the team and community rallied around him.

Local perspective:

Ahead of the game, the community showed its support with custom T-shirts and towels for Donovan. The team also carried his jersey ahead of the coin toss.

Donovan's recovery update

Timeline:

Donovan's family shared a medical update as the team returned home on Oct. 10. According to his family, he continues to make responsive progress. Donovan is preparing to move out of the ICU, according to his family.