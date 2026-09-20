Minnesota native playing QB for Mayville State hospitalized after head injury

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The Brief LaCrescent native Matthew Donovan had to be airlifted to a Fargo hospital on Saturday after being injured in a football game between Mayville State and Simpson University. Donovan had to have surgery after a head injury to ease pressure on a brain bleed. Donovan is in a medically-induced coma, and is fighting for his life.



A Minnesota native who plays quarterback for Mayville State had to be airlifted to a Fargo hospital Saturday after suffering a significant injury during a head-on collision.

Matthew Donovan hurt in football game

What we know:

Matthew Donovan, a LaCrescent native who graduated from Kasson-Mantorville in 2022, suffered a significant injury during Mayville State’s game against Simpson University. Donovan suffered the injury during the third quarter of Saturday’s game.

He’s tackled during a run, and was down on the field for several minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.

The Mayville State Athletic Department released this statement after the injury:

"In the third quarter against Simpson University, Matt Donovan sustained a head injury that resulted in him being life-lighted to Fargo. Once he arrived in Fargo, he underwent surgery on his brain that lasted just over two hours, where they removed portions of his skull in order to release the pressure from his brain. After leaving surgery, he was released into the intensive care unit and is under some of the best medical care in the Midwest. This morning his eyes reacted to light in a normal manner, which caused the neurosurgeon to say last night is a win. He is still in a medically-induced coma, and is fighting like crazy. Your prayers are working and encouraged at this time."

GoFundme for Matthew Donovan

What you can do:

Matthew’s sister started a GoFundMe to help raise money as he receives medical care.

"Matthew was involved in a head-to-head collision, and after the impact he collapsed. It was quickly discovered that he had a brain bleed, and he was life flighted to Fargo, ND, where he underwent a craniotomy. Matthew is now recovering in the ICU, and our family is staying close by as we take things one moment at a time during this incredibly difficult and uncertain season.



"The funds raised will help support Matthew’s family with lodging and dining while we are away from home, along with medical expenses related to his care and recovery. My family and I are so grateful for the love and support already being shown to Matthew, and we are asking for continued help as we face the days ahead. Any donation, share, or message of encouragement would mean so much. We heavily appreciate the love and support that is continued to be shown to Matthew and our family through this difficult time."

What we don't know:

Updates on Donovan's condition will be provided as they become available.