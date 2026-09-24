Mayville State QB Matthew Donovan fights to recover from brain bleed: ‘Just tough as nails’

The Brief A college quarterback from Minnesota is in a medically induced coma in Fargo after suffering a severe brain injury during a game over the weekend. Matthew Donovan, who played at Kasson-Mantorville High School before joining Mayville State, was airlifted to a hospital after a helmet-to-helmet hit. A GoFundMe for his family has raised more than $100,000 and support has poured in from football programs across the country.



Matthew Donovan, a quarterback for Mayville State University in North Dakota and a former standout at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Minnesota, remains in a medically induced coma at a Fargo hospital after suffering a severe brain injury during a game over the weekend.

A community rallies

What we know:

Donovan was playing quarterback for Mayville State against Simpson when he suffered a severe brain injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit during the third quarter on Saturday. He was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, where he underwent surgery for a brain bleed and has remained in a medically induced coma since.

His father says that even though Donovan hasn't regained consciousness, there have been several encouraging signs — including Donovan coughing on his own and attempting to blink and move his leg.

'Scary and unbelievable'

What they're saying:

Broc Threinen, a former coach at Kasson-Mantorville High School, has been closely following Donovan's progress and described the situation as something no one ever expects.

"It's like the worst nightmare that you can have," said Threinen.

Still, Threinen says he has no doubt Donovan will pull through.

"Just as tough as nails. And that's why we've got more than confident that he's gonna pull through this," Threinen said. "You just never think it's going to happen to you or someone that you, someone that you know. It's a rare occurrence, but it's just a, you know, it's also a scary part of the game that does happen."

Support pours in

What's next:

Donovan's teammates visited his family at the hospital before flying to Arizona for their next game. His Mayville State teammates plan to wear stickers on their helmets with Donovan's initials and number during their game Saturday night. Coaches at Kasson-Mantorville High School will wear T-shirts with his picture and number during their game Friday night.

A GoFundMe set up to help Donovan's family cover hotel stays, food and medical expenses has raised more than $100,000. Support has also come in from football programs across the country.

"It's really neat to see, but not surprising knowing the family and what they've done," said Threinen.

It is not yet known when or if Donovan will regain consciousness or what the full timeline of his recovery may look like.

Threinen summed up what everyone around Donovan is hoping for.

"We've just got Matt in our thoughts and hoping and praying that he gets back to being Matt Donovan," said Threinen.