Mask policy changes at Anoka-Hennepin School District, Osseo Area Schools

By FOX 9 Staff
Coronavirus in Minnesota
Starting Monday in Anoka-Hennepin School District, a mask mandate will be determined on a school-by-school basis.

In Anoka-Hennepin School District, the state's largest school district, an individual school’s mask requirement will be based on the percentages of kids out sick.

  • Elementary school: Above 8%
  • Middle school: Above 11%
  • High school: Above 13%
  • Alternative programs: Above 30%

Previously, masking was required for all students K-6. The district says they're already seeing absences go down. 

"The good news is.. we have seen.. a big decline in student absences, and we'll have some schools that drop a mask mandate," Superintendent David Law said.

Other districts are making similar moves. 

Osseo Area Schools will move to school-by-school mandates after February 18. For schools with these percentages of absences, they will need to require face coverings:

  • Elementary school: absence level of 6.2% or higher
  • Middle school: absence level of 4.9% or higher
  • Senior high school: absence level of 7.8% or higher
  • Osseo Area Learning Center: absence level of 30% or higher