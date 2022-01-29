Mask policy changes at Anoka-Hennepin School District, Osseo Area Schools
(FOX 9) - Starting Monday, a mask mandate will be determined on a school-by-school basis in two Minnesota school districts.
In Anoka-Hennepin School District, the state's largest school district, an individual school’s mask requirement will be based on the percentages of kids out sick.
- Elementary school: Above 8%
- Middle school: Above 11%
- High school: Above 13%
- Alternative programs: Above 30%
Previously, masking was required for all students K-6. The district says they're already seeing absences go down.
"The good news is.. we have seen.. a big decline in student absences, and we'll have some schools that drop a mask mandate," Superintendent David Law said.
Other districts are making similar moves.
Osseo Area Schools will move to school-by-school mandates after February 18. For schools with these percentages of absences, they will need to require face coverings:
- Elementary school: absence level of 6.2% or higher
- Middle school: absence level of 4.9% or higher
- Senior high school: absence level of 7.8% or higher
- Osseo Area Learning Center: absence level of 30% or higher