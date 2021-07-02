Actress Marion Ross of 'Happy Days' honored with statue in Minnesota hometown

article

She was known as America's favorite mom in the 1970s and now Minnesota native Marion Ross is back in her hometown for a special honor.

The City of Albert Lea is making sure that 'Happy Days' are here to stay.

Actress Marion Ross played Marion Cunningham on the hit TV show for a decade. Before she became "Mrs. C," Ross grew up in Albert Lea. Now, her hometown is honoring her with a life-sized bronze sculpture in front of the performing arts center that bears her name.

"It’s so generous of them. I don't think I've done enough for them. I'll have to do something for them to make it worthwhile, you know," said Ross.

Ross says she has many fond memories from her time in Albert Lea, including being a lifeguard at Fountain Lake a block from the community theater.

Organizers raised $100,000 for the statue by selling personalized brick pavers and from donations by some of Ross' fellow actors on ‘Happy Days,’ like Ron Howard and Henry Winkler.



"We are like a family," said Ross. "We spent 10 years together and then we've been selling ‘Happy Days’ ever since then and they are all just wonderful people."

Ross who is now 92 years old says she still has friends and family in Albert Lea and she's literally beside herself to be a permanent part of her hometown.